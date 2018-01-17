Roman Reigns Issues Statement About Alleged Connection to Steroid Dealer

– Roman Reigns has issued an official statement on allegations that he was the client of a now-jailed steroid dealer. Reigns was named by Richard Rodriguez as a client of his for his steroid dealings, telling filmmaker Johnny Bravo, “One of them, in particular, is a very famous wrestler by the name of Roman Reigns. He was originally introduced to me by one of the informants.”

Reigns told PWInsider, “I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

Reigns was suspended for a WWE Wellness Policy violation in June of 2016. The cause at the time was reported to be Adderall, but WWE has never confirmed that publicly.