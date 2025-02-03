wrestling / News
Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Naomi & More React To Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win
Jey Uso is going to WrestleMania courtesy of his WWE Royal Rumble win and Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Naomi, Ricochet and more took to social media to react. Uso won the men’s Rumble match on Saturday and a number of talent in WWE (plus Ricochet) took to their Twitter and Instagrams to comment.
Most of the stars just Yeeted, while Fatu appeared in a video congratulating Jey backstage. Gunther, Uso’s intended opponent, took to Twitter to simply say, “I wouldn’t…”
YEET!
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 2, 2025
Yeet! 🥹 @WWEUsos
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) February 2, 2025
YEET!
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 2, 2025
Yeet!
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) February 2, 2025
Wow.. Jey. So deserved!! An inspiration.. Gives me hope, man.. truly 🙏
— ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) February 2, 2025
Since day one ish!!!!!!! @WWEUsos #ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/cKQrk9btHp
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 2, 2025
Congratulations,
For now, uce.#ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/DtfLQmpxuv
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) February 2, 2025
I wouldn’t…
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 2, 2025
