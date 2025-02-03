wrestling / News

Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Naomi & More React To Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jey Uso WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Jey Uso is going to WrestleMania courtesy of his WWE Royal Rumble win and Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Naomi, Ricochet and more took to social media to react. Uso won the men’s Rumble match on Saturday and a number of talent in WWE (plus Ricochet) took to their Twitter and Instagrams to comment.

Most of the stars just Yeeted, while Fatu appeared in a video congratulating Jey backstage. Gunther, Uso’s intended opponent, took to Twitter to simply say, “I wouldn’t…”

