Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 7-28-23 Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are appearing on tonight’s WWE Smackdown as their SummerSlam match draws closer. WWE announced on Friday that Reigns and Uso will appear on this week’s show.

The preview for their appearance reads:

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso come to SmackDown as they prepare for Tribal Combat at SummerSlam
With The Tribal Combat in place at SummerSlam between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, The Head of The Table and his unhinged cousin will be on SmackDown as they prepare for the high-stakes showdown.

What interaction, if any, will the two Superstars have with each other? If they do come face-to-face, will things once again turn volatile? Who will seize momentum just eight days before The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

