Roman Reigns Says Jimmy Uso Is The Funniest Member Of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has dubbed Jimmy Uso as the funniest member of his family. Reigns appeared on SHAK Wrestling and during the conversation he was asked who the funniest member of the Bloodline is, naming Jimmy. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if Solo Sikoa is the funniest person in the family: “I mean, top 5, that’s too easy to jump in there especially ’cause he’s a prominent one now. I would say, and we all agree, Big Jim is probably the funniest of all of us. He’s our true entertainer.”

On Jimmy: “He’s the super positive one who’s always … he’s like a social butterfly. There would be times, way back in the day, we’d be in a bar or something, me and Jey, keeping to ourselves, and [I ask], ‘Where’s your brother at?’ Look around and see Jim over there, making best friends. Nobody makes best friends like Jim. But that’s because he’s funny, he’s personable, he’s got great energy, he’s super positive, and he’s always having a good time. I think that’s … there’s a magnetism to that, and I would say Jimmy’s by far our greatest entertainer and funny guy.”