Roman Reigns On John Cena Using Him To Sell Suicide Squad Tickets, What He Plans To Do To Cena At WWE SummerSlam

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns discussed John Cena’s WWE return, what he’s going to do to Cena at SummerSlam, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Roman Reigns on John Cena’s return and Cena using him to sell Suicide Squad tickets: “Man, like anybody at the top of their game or in an elevated position, I think there’s a polarizing effect. There’s a lot of good things John Cena has done, obviously Make-A-Wish and he’s a very charitable guy, but when it comes to our profession of sports entertainment, he’s levels below me in this game. You know what I mean? Entertainment is story-telling, right? I’m the greatest storyteller of our generation, of our time. He’s a big name, he’s a big star, he’s a movie star now. But he, like so many other greats, they camouflage themselves. They disguise themselves. You see me every Friday night, I have to dull this shit down. You know what I mean? I come out there in some sweatpants and some J’s. I don’t have to throw on the crazy colors, wear wristbands all over my body. I don’t have to make myself something that I’m not. So, you know, there are a lot of different things about John that I think we can all connect to with the good things he does. But to me, if he would’ve just come here to promote his movie, ‘Suicide Squad, yay. It’s a good movie. Go watch it.’ You can open the show, you can pep up the crowd, do that and then I’ll stay in the main event where I belong, and I’ll close the show, and we’ll be done. But he’s smart, you know what I’m saying? He’s smart. If I was him and I’m promoting a movie and I want to get that buzz, what do you do? You go to the Island of Relevancy, you go to The Tribal Chief, and you try to find the biggest thing cooking right now, and that’s me. So, he’s trying to use my name to promote his movies. So, James Gunn, you’re welcome.”

On what he’s going to do to Cena at SummerSlam: “Like I said, man, we like John in the beginning of the show. Get ’em [the crowd] going, you know what I mean? Yell out, bring out that yelling charisma and get the crowd going. ‘I think we can be louder, town!’ And get them to scream again. That’s fun, right? That’s a good time, but it’s gonna be an ugly night in Vegas, it’s gonna be like when you get smashed at the table. You’re up big, and you feel like, ‘Oh man, we’re going home with some money.’ But let’s keep going. If he were smart, he’d cash out right now. We’ll give him this Friday [on SmackDown], have fun, let’s go cut promos on each other, let’s have fun, make some money, but cash out, just go. Go to ‘Argylle’, go to Europe and start filming, don’t go to Vegas. That’s what I’m saying, do not go to Vegas because we’re going to smash you. We’re going to pack you on a private jet, we’re going to send you across the pond, and it’s done, man. I’m telling you now, get while the getting is good, the table is hot, but it’s time to leave because I’m about to shut this heater down, man. I’m telling you, just like I did the legends at WrestleMania. I stacked ’em, I pinned ’em, I retired ’em, the other one hasn’t figured it out yet, he’s pretty much done, too. Cena is on the same path, and anybody who steps up to the Universal Championship, I’m going to smash their ass and I’m going to send them home.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.