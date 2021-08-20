Roman Reigns & John Cena To Make ‘Final Statements’ On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Edge Set To Return

WWE has announced several new additions to tonight’s SmackDown lineup, which will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Roman Reigns and John Cena will make their “final statements” before WWE SummerSlam, Edge returns ahead of his match with Seth Rollins, and Rey Mysterio will square off with Jey Uso.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the SmackDown lineup:

John Cena and Roman Reigns final statements before SummerSlam

Just 24 hours before SummerSlam, John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make their final statements, Edge returns ahead of his matchup against Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio squares off with Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Edge returns to SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam clash with Seth Rollins

Last week, Edge was absent from the blue brand when Seth Rollins attempted to contradict his claims that The SmackDown Savior was nothing more than “Edge-lite.” Rollins also made it clear that he would not hesitate in stomping the WWE Hall of Famer’s neck into the mat at SummerSlam, even if it put his adversary on the shelf for good.

How will The Rated-R Superstar react to the statements of the self-professed “Visionary of Drip”?

Rey Mysterio squares off with Jey Uso en route to SummerSlam

On the final Friday Night SmackDown before Rey & Dominik Mysterio attempt to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos at SummerSlam, The Legendary Luchador looks to secure a critical win when he faces “Main Event” Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!