Roman Reigns Talks Promos With John Cena Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam, Why He Gets Great Crowd Reaction

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and the current WWE Universal Champion discussed a variety of topics, including his upcoming SummerSlam match with John Cena, the promo exchanges between the two, and much more. Here’s what Reigns had to say:

Roman Reigns on his current character in WWE: “Even though the ‘Tribal Chief’ and ‘Head of the Table’ can make me look like a bad guy, I still make it a point to remain very authentic. I’m trying to shine a different light on being the top guy in WWE. For so long, the guy in that position was a superhero, someone that was bulletproof. This is different. Seeing the struggle and the burden, I thought that could be something people connected with. We all bond through adversity, we all bond through struggle. We all understand falling down and the process that’s involved in getting back up. So that’s what we’re doing, showing a different view of it from the highest level possible.”

On his upcoming SummerSlam match with John Cena: “There’s no denying that John is doing a great job in Hollywood. It’s very encouraging to see the way he’s transitioned and displayed the performing arts skills he learned in WWE. But come SummerSlam, when he’s in the ring with me, John is going to wish he stayed in Hollywood.”

On Cena’s return and the interactions between the two in the build to the match: “John is sharp with his insults, he’s a great live performer and a maestro of the crowd, but not everything he says is true. I don’t say stuff just to get a great reaction, I get a great reaction because people connect with what I say. There are facts all over my promos, and we’re constantly laying out a compelling narrative. No one can do what I am doing right now.”