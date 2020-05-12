wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Joins Fan Video Platform Cameo
Roman Reigns getting into the personalized fan video platform, signing up for Cameo. Reigns has joined the platform, which allows fans to buy personalized fan video messages. You can see his profile page at the link.
Reigns is charging $250 for videos. By comparison, Ric Flair charges $500 for videos, Rey Mysterio and Bret Hart both charge $150, Jake Roberts videos cost $140, Big E. charges $125, and Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy, and DDP all charge $100. Reigns is on the same price level as Ryback, who also charges $250.
Reigns’ Cameo profile reads:
“Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai, WWE Champion. JOE ANOAI is a WWE Professional Wrestler pka “ROMAN REIGNS.” Anoai is a WWE Universal Champion, a 3x WWE Champion, a WWE U.S. Champion, a WWE Intercontinental Champion and a WWE Tag Team Champion”
