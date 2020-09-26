wrestling / News
WWE News: Roman Reigns Lays Waste to Jey Uso On Smackdown, Otis Finds Money in the Bank Lawsuit Loophole
– Jey Uso came out early on Smackdown to get some answers from Roman Reigns, but it was at the end of the show that he learned Reigns’ intentions. On tonight’s show, Uso came out after the second match to cut a promo about his match with Reigns at Clash of Champions, and said he had questions for his cousin. However, Paul Heyman instead appeared on the TitanTron to address Uso as you can see below.
At the end of the show, Uso came out to interrupt Reigns and Heyman in the ring and proceeded to be run down by Reigns who said Jey would never be the man their family relies on. When Uso said that Reigns could be wrong, Reigns walked away, but then ambushed Uso on the ramp and screamed that Uso would never take his place.
– WWE posted a clip from Smackdown with Otis finding a loophole in Miz and Morrison’s lawsuit against him over Money in the Bank negligence. After Tucker saw that Morrison’s name wasn’t on the lawsuit, Otis proceeded to attack Morrison:
