Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown before Money in the Bank. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which will air Friday from London on FOX:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly

* The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns returns