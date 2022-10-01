wrestling / News

Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Segment Plus More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 10-7-22 Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will go face to face on next week’s WWE Smackdown season premiere. WWE announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus
* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet
* Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face

