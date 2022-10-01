wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Logan Paul Segment Plus More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 30, 2022
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will go face to face on next week’s WWE Smackdown season premiere. WWE announced the following updated card for next week’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sheamus
* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet
* Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face
Next week, face to face! 😳@WWERomanReigns@LoganPaul#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YefyclQHAT
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 1, 2022
