Roman Reigns Surpasses Brock Lesnar As Longest-Reigning WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has officially set the record for the longest WWE Universal Championship reign, passing Brock Lesnar. Reigns hit 504 days as champion on Sunday, marking the longest continuous reign with the title.
Lesnar held the Universal Championship for 503 days from WrestleMania 33 through to SummerSlam 2018. Lesnar still holds the record for most days with all reigns combined at 686 days, ahead of Reigns at 567 days.
Reigns will next defend the championship against Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble on January 29th.
