– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event, former WWE Champion Roman Reigns declared that the Undisputed Championship will soon be his again. Roman Reigns wrote via social media, “In due time… It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That. #RoyalRumble @HeymanHustle”

Reigns will be competing in the men’s Rumble match later today. Meanwhile, reigning champion Cody Rhodes defends his title against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match. The premium live event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.