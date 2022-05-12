Roman Reigns May Not Be Involved With WWE Hell in a Cell

As previously reported, Roman Reigns allegedly signed a new deal that includes “far less dates” than his last contract, including fewer live events. It was also noted that Reigns is not advertised for any TV tapings or live events in July and August.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Roman Reigns is not currently scheduled to appear at the Hell in a Cell PPV next month. That event happens on June 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. He will be doing PPVs during the summer and will do television dates to build up the PPVs. WWE will start to advertise Reigns for the TV tapings that he’ll appear on. It was noted that Reigns will be on WWE TV more than Brock Lesnar, “but not appreciably more.”