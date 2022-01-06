Roman Reigns Medically Cleared, Will Appear On Tomorrow’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown. Reigns was forced to miss the Day 1 PPV last Saturday after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. This resulted in major changes to the event, as Reigns’ scheduled opponent Brock Lesnar was inserted into the WWE title match and won.

Now, WWE is promoting a confrontation between the new WWE Champion and the Universal champion.

Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown.

The Universal Champion was unable to compete at WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID. His slated opponent Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match and went on to capture the title. On this week’s Raw, Lesnar warned Reigns that he was heading to the blue brand this week.

What will be in store when this explosive confrontation goes down tomorrow night?

Don’t miss the massive encounter this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.