Roman Reigns Posts A Menacing Prediction For Cena & Owens At Tonight’s SmackDown

The leader of The Bloodline took to Twitter yesterday with an ominous statement, targeting John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns tweeted a SmackDown promo graphic featuring both men alongside himself and fellow Bloodline member Sami Zayn with the attached declaration:

They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown

Apparently the Tribal Chief is pretty confident on The Bloodline closing out 2022 victorious. WWE has promoted the broadcast significantly, and the matchup between the four wrestlers promises to set the stage for any number of developments in 2023. You can see Reigns’ original post below.