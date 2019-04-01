wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns’ Merchandise Supporting Leukemia Research, WWE Now Previews WrestleMania, Randy Orton on Playlist

April 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns

– Roman Reigns’ new gear will support research into leukemia and lymphoma. Reigns announced in a video you can see below that a portion of WWE Shop sales for his new gear will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley and Ryan Pappolla previewing this weekend’s WrestleMania 35:

– Randy Orton is the focus of Monday’s WWE Playlist in honor of his thirty-ninth birthday. You can see the video below, which looks at his WrestleMania victories:

