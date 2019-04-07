WWE News: Roman Reigns Delivers Message to Fans, Kofi Kingston Is Ready for Title Match, Live Kickoff Pre-Show Stream

– Ahead of his match with Drew McIntyre tonight, Roman Reigns delivered the following message to his fans before his match. You can check out his tweet below.

Roman Reigns wrote, “Every road to #WrestleMania is different. In years past, it’s been #OneVersusAll — but my return, my journey, my WrestleMania moment will be shared with everyone who supported me while I was away. #WeFight #WeOvercome #WeBelieve”

Every road to #WrestleMania is different. In years past, it’s been #OneVersusAll — but my return, my journey, my WrestleMania moment will be shared with everyone who supported me while I was away. #WeFight#WeOvercome#WeBelieve — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 7, 2019

– Kofi Kingston and The New Day arrived to MetLife Stadium today and spoke in a backstage promo on tonight’s WrestleMania 35 match. Kingston will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE World title. You can check out that video below.

Kingston said on the match, “Everyone keeps saying to try to enjoy it, so that’s really what I’m trying to do at this point, just enjoy this whole day. And hopefully at the end of the day, things go the right way, but like Woods said, it’s time. Been waiting for it for a long time, so I’m definitely ready,” Kofi said.

– The live feed is now available for the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show. You can watch the livestream of the Kickoff show on YouTube in the player below.