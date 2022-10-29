Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis

* Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns return