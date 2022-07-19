wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 19, 2022
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which is the go-home show for Raw before WWE Summerslam:
* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
* Roman Reigns appears
* Logan Paul hosts Miz TV
Raw airs next Monday from Houston, Texas live on USA Network.
