Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following lineup for next week’s episode, which is the go-home show for Raw before WWE Summerslam:

* The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
* Roman Reigns appears
* Logan Paul hosts Miz TV

Raw airs next Monday from Houston, Texas live on USA Network.

