Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Roman Reigns will be in the building for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the following on Monday for next week’s show, which airs live Monday night on Netflix:
* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Roman Reigns returns
