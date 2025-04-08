wrestling / News

Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns will be in the building for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the following on Monday for next week’s show, which airs live Monday night on Netflix:

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Roman Reigns returns

