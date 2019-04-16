wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Moves to Smackdown, Takes Out Vince McMahon & Elias (Highlights)
– Roman Reigns and Elias are the last big moves from tonight’s Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup, but only one was still standing at the end of the show. Vince McMahon revealed that his announcement of the “biggest acquisition in Smackdown Live history” was Elias, after listing some traits that led many to believe he was talking about Reigns.
Elias came down to the ring and thanked McMahon, then got set to perform before Reigns’ music hit. Reigns came down to the ring, took Elias out and then, after McMahon began yelling at him, delivered a Superman punch to McMahon. He then said Smackdown was “his yard now” and left, but not before delivering a spear to Elias.
Highlights from the segment are below:
And #SDLive's biggest acquisition is…. @IAmEliasWWE!
Surprised? #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/YZG5Hf4wVL
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
"I know you're upset that @AJStylesOrg is no longer here, but with him gone, #SDLive will now become The Temple of Elias!" – @IAmEliasWWE #SDLive #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/kWFH2dRDJy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2019
Is this REALLY happening?!? #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is on #SDLive! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/CyWHRUDZio
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
Move over, @IAmEliasWWE AND @VinceMcMahon…#SDLive is @WWERomanReigns' yard now! #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/INNWy67f9Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
You sure you wanna do that, @WWERomanReigns? #SDLive #SuperstarShakeUp @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/EwzWbiAOqj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 17, 2019
#SDLive IS HIS YARD NOW! #SuperstarShakeUp @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/3b9WIrNJex
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
THAT'S how you make an #SDLive debut! Welcome to the blue brand, @WWERomanReigns. #SuperstarShakeUp pic.twitter.com/P5Ei4Sp1xe
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2019
