Notes From Red Carpet Premiere of Roman Reigns Movie The Pickup

PWInsider reports that Roman Reigns was not in attendance at the red carpet premiere for the new film, The Pickup, in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The premiere took place at Regal LA Live, with an afterparty at Hotel Figueroa.

Reigns is featured in the film.

Director and producer Tim Story, along with Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, as well as the film’s writers Matt Mider & Kevin Burrows and producers Charisse Hewitt-Webster and John Fox, were all in attendance at the premiere. Other stars who attended included Vivica A. Fox, Aldis Hodge, Skai Jackson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Daniella Monet, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, Jharrel Jerome, Colleen Reed and Chris Seeley.

Here is the synopsis for the film, which hits Prime Video on August 6th: “A routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.”