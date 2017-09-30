wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns and Naomi’s WWE 2K18 Entrances, Corey Graves Makes Enzo Amore Joke, New WWE.Com Hell in a Cell Gallery

September 30, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 2K18 Seth Rollins

– WWE Games and 2K have released two new videos for WWE 2K18, showing the entrance videos for Roman Reigns and Naomi. The game will be released on the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 17.

WWE.com has a new gallery showing photos from every Hell in a Cell match since the first one between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in 1997.

– Corey Graves tweeted about his son at a baseball game, who did Enzo Amore’s dance. He joked:

This left Drew Gulak to respond with an important slide from his powerpoint presentation:

article topics :

Corey Graves, Enzo Amore, Naomi, Roman Reigns, WWE 2K18, Joseph Lee

