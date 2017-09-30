WWE News: Roman Reigns and Naomi’s WWE 2K18 Entrances, Corey Graves Makes Enzo Amore Joke, New WWE.Com Hell in a Cell Gallery

– WWE Games and 2K have released two new videos for WWE 2K18, showing the entrance videos for Roman Reigns and Naomi. The game will be released on the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 17.

– WWE.com has a new gallery showing photos from every Hell in a Cell match since the first one between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in 1997.

– Corey Graves tweeted about his son at a baseball game, who did Enzo Amore’s dance. He joked:

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

This left Drew Gulak to respond with an important slide from his powerpoint presentation: