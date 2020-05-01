WWE News: Roman Reigns Appearing In New Netflix Comedy, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

– Roman Reigns’ latest screen role is premiering on Netflix next month. Reigns is appearing in Netflix’s The Wrong Missy, which stars David Spade, Lauren Lapkus, and Nick Swardson. The comedy lists Reigns along with Jorge Garcia, Sarah Chalke, and Rob Schneider in the cast.

The film hits Netflix on May 13th and is described as follows:

When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort… However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”

– The most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week are, per the WON:

1. 25 Years of HHH: The Game Changing Matches

2. WWE Ride Along (Mandy Rose, Otis, and Street Profits)

3. Stone Cold’s Hell Raising Moments

4. Rey Mysterio’s Best 619s

5. WrestleMania 36 (Night Two)

6. A Conversation With HHH and Lemmy

7. WrestleMania 36 (Night One)