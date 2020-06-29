WWE News: Roman Reigns Gets New Tattoo (Pics), Batista & Titus O’Neill on UNICEF Amazon Special

– Tampa tattoo artist “Samoan Mike” Michael Fatutoa showed off new tattoo work he did on Roman Reigns in an Instagram post.

Reigns has been away from WWE for the last few months due to concerns over the ongoing pandemic.

“…true meaning lay deeply rooted in #aiga whom we draw our strength no matter what life throws at us…..

thanx for always being a warrior during our long ass sessions… #loveandrespect my uso🙏🏽@romanreigns #alofaatuuso #tatau #samoantattoo #tat #liaifaiva #polynesiantattoo #wwe #inked”

– Batista and Titus O’Neill will be part of tomorrow’s UNICEF live stream on Amazon that will focus on keeping families active and healthy heading into the summer. They will be participating in a ping pong and free throw competition. Also set to be part of the show: NBA star Pau Gasol, Olympic Medalist Laurie Hernandez, LPGA player Danielle Kang, and others.

The show will stream tomorrow from 11AM to 6PM ET on Amazon at amazon.com/live or via the Fire tablet or Fire TV.