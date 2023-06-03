wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Gets New Title Belt, Solo Sikoa Attacks Jimmy Uso On WWE Smackdown
Roman Reigns’ 1,000 Day Championship Celebration on Smackdown saw the debut of a new title belt and Solo Sikoa take out Jimmy Uso. Friday’s show closed out with Reigns’ celebration, which saw Triple H present Reigns with a new championship belt to replace the two that he’s been holding as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see the new championship below.
Reigns then called on the WWE Universe to acknowledge him, which led to The Usos coming out. Jimmy got in Reigns’ face and the champion told Jey to superkick him to fix the situation, to which Jimmy said there was no fixing it and accused Reigns of losing it. Reigns handed the mic to Sikoa, who said that he acknowledges Reigns but that the Usos were his brothers. Jimmy then pie-faced Reigns and Jey got between them to play peacemaker. Jimmy then appeared conciliatory and Reigns hugged him and said “No” to a reconciliation. Sikoa then hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike and left with Reigns, who told Paul Heyman that Jey would do what he always does and fall in line.
🤩 The NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 🤩 #WWE #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @TripleH @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Po2sMQbH5T
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) June 3, 2023
"You will talk about this for generations…" – @TripleH
We are truly witnessing history as @WWERomanReigns celebrates 1,000 Days as Champion! #Roman1000 ☝️😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MbYUzaRbzH
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023
BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023
