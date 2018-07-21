WWE News: Roman Reigns At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, AJ Styles and Becky Lynch Comment On SDCC, Johnny Gargano Encourages Fans To Say Hi

– Roman Reigns was at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, where he lost to Lindsey Vonn in a “Tissue Toss Challenge.”

– AJ Styles and Becky Lynch both commented being part of the Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, as well as Mattel’s new toys (which Charlotte also commented on via Twitter).

How cool is this?!? @BeckyLynchWWE @Mattel I’m in a battle pack with my best friend 😂 pic.twitter.com/4d1d1YD9Hj — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 21, 2018

– A fan noted on Twitter that they were too shy to say hi to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, but Gargano later replied that he encourages fans to greet him in public.

Almost certain I saw @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae at Boxlunch a few minutes ago. I'm still shaking & I didn't even have the guts to say hi. 😖 — Samantha B. (@PetiteCherie22) July 21, 2018

No guts necessary.. Please say "Hi" next time! That goes for everyone. I get tons of Tweets like this daily.. and I realize it can be a tad awkward or intimidating coming up but I promise it's NEVER a bother on our end. https://t.co/fMhXTXcXcR — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 21, 2018