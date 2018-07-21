Quantcast

 

WWE News: Roman Reigns At Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, AJ Styles and Becky Lynch Comment On SDCC, Johnny Gargano Encourages Fans To Say Hi

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns WWE Backlash

– Roman Reigns was at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, where he lost to Lindsey Vonn in a “Tissue Toss Challenge.”

– AJ Styles and Becky Lynch both commented being part of the Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, as well as Mattel’s new toys (which Charlotte also commented on via Twitter).

– A fan noted on Twitter that they were too shy to say hi to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, but Gargano later replied that he encourages fans to greet him in public.

