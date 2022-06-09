Roman Reigns Reportedly No Longer Scheduled For WWE Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns is not scheduled anymore for WWE Money in the Bank, according to a new report. During an article from Sports Illustrated talking about Reigns and CM Punk’s respective availabilities, Justin Barrasso reported that Reigns isn’t scheduled for the July 2nd show anymore. Dave Meltzer has confirmed the news independently.

Reigns was previously said to be in the works for a match with Riddle at the show, but that’s no longer the case. Reigns reportedly has a new deal that includes far less dates.