Roman Reigns Not Currently Advertised for WWE Backlash France

– As noted, WWE will be bringing Backlash to Lyon-Decines, France next year. The event is currently scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024. Notably, WWE’s website isn’t including reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in advertising materials for the event (h/t Cultaholic).

Currently, the Superstars featured in the ad materials for the event include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Randy Orton. SmackDown the night before will also be held at the same venue, the LDLC Arena. Superstars advertised for that show include Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Iyo Sky, and Bobby Lashley.

Roman Reigns did appear on last night’s edition of SmackDown, with the recently returned Randy Orton challenging him to a title match at next month’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Reigns nearly got an RKO, and Orton said the voices in his head heard that Reigns is scared of The Viper. Reigns is also featured in the graphic for next month’s Royal Rumble.