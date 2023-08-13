Roman Reigns Not Expected to Miss Any Dates Despite Injury

– As previously reported, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns suffered an undisclosed injury in his title match against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam. Despite the injury, Reigns was still able to fulfill his TV obligations and appear on SmackDown this week. Fightful Select has an update with the latest on Reigns’ status.

According to the report, Reigns is not expected to miss any of his currently scheduled dates due to his injury as of now. However, the report notes that this could change at some point. Fightful also notes that the injury is not a back issue.

Roman Reigns reportedly suffered the injury early on in his match against Jey Uso. The nature and severity of the injury are still unknown.