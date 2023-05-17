wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Officially Advertised For WWE’s Return To London
May 17, 2023 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that Roman Reigns was listed among talent for this year’s Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. WWE has now confirmed that Reigns will be at that event, as well as Smackdown the night before (June 30).
Other talent listed for Money in the Bank include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory.
Additional talent advertised for Smackdown include Asuka, The Usos and Bobby Lashley.
The final remaining tickets for #MITB and #SmackDown will be available to buy SEPERATELY and go on sale this Friday on @TicketmasterUK!
Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… pic.twitter.com/eW0iXp4VxR
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Earl Hebner Looks Back at Montreal Screwjob, Says He Went Along With It Because Of Gerald Brisco
- Backstage Injury Update on Liv Morgan Following Absence on WWE Raw
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos