Roman Reigns Officially Advertised For WWE’s Return To London

It was reported earlier this month that Roman Reigns was listed among talent for this year’s Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London on July 1. WWE has now confirmed that Reigns will be at that event, as well as Smackdown the night before (June 30).

Other talent listed for Money in the Bank include Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory.

Additional talent advertised for Smackdown include Asuka, The Usos and Bobby Lashley.