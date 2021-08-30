wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Officially Hits A Year As WWE Universal Champion
August 30, 2021 | Posted by
Today marks a milestone for the Head of the Table, as Roman Reigns has officially hit a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt at Payback on August 30, 2020.
This is Reigns’ second reign with the belt. It’s also the second-longest reign in the belt’s history, after Brock Lesnar held it for 504 days between 2017 and 2018.
Neither Reigns nor WWE have commented on the milestone yet.
