Roman Reigns Officially Hits A Year As WWE Universal Champion

August 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Roman Reigns Paul Heyman

Today marks a milestone for the Head of the Table, as Roman Reigns has officially hit a year as the WWE Universal Champion. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and then-champion Bray Wyatt at Payback on August 30, 2020.

This is Reigns’ second reign with the belt. It’s also the second-longest reign in the belt’s history, after Brock Lesnar held it for 504 days between 2017 and 2018.

Neither Reigns nor WWE have commented on the milestone yet.

