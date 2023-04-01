– ESPN published an article on the Anoa’i and Fatu family becoming a wrestling dynasty. During the article, Roman Reigns (aka Joe Anoa’i) discussed his relationship with his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and a potential match between the two:

“It’s weird because the paths and experiences are so similar that when we are together it’s like we cover a month’s ground of conversation and things. Some stuff just doesn’t have to be said, because we’ve experienced the same stuff. And I have the mindset to experience a lot of things that he’s gone through since he’s been done with wrestling. I think anybody would love to have that match. They’d be lying [if they said they didn’t]. I could ‘Tribal Chief’ you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what’s going to be biggest for the fans because that’s going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that’s one of the biggest ones out there, let’s do it. But if not, like everything else in life, we’re going to roll with the punches.”

Roman Reigns defends his title later tomorrow against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39: Sunday on April 2 in the main event. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.