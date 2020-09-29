Roman Reigns On CM Punk: “I Don’t Like The Guy”

On a recent episode of the Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns shared his straightforward thoughts on CM Punk, along with many other topics. Of course, it was his comments on Punk that have many wrestling fans talking.

When asked about potential matches in the future for his new heel character, Reigns discussed a few possibilities, including Punk.

“All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk, for instance,” Reigns said. “Someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans. If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and you love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder five or 10 years ago. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and it can make them sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it.”

Reigns then went on to add that he didn’t particularly care for Punk, but that he’d still be open to doing a match under the right circumstances.

“I don’t like the guy,” Reigns said. “I don’t know many people who do. I just don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing and the fans and audience are going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m willing to do it.”