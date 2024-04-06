Roman Reigns Weighs In On Cody Rhodes Trying to Finish the Story

Roman Reigns knows Cody Rhodes wants to finish the story at WrestleMania 40, but he says Rhodes is “reading the wrong book.” The two are set to lock up twice at the event, first at night one when Reigns and The Rock face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, then again on night two when Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes. Reigns spoke about Cody trying to “finish the story” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying that it just won’t happen.

“I think Cody’s reading the wrong book at this point because we don’t care about his story,” Reigns said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s a funny thing, in the wrestling business, there’s no call sheet, like ‘he’s number one’ [or] ‘he’s number two,’ so … everybody in our roster believes they’re number one, it’s just a shark tank.”

He added, “This guy’s been chasing me for two years now. I’ve beaten him, we’ve crossed this bridge already.” Reigns then gave a firm prediction of the outcome of WrestleMania and their 2-year-long feud. “So, this is where we close the book completely on this guy — Cody Rhodes — and we display what the most powerful family in pro wrestling is all about. That’s what this weekend, to me, is all about.”