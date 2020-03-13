wrestling / News
Roman Reigns On Cover of Muscle & Fitness, Calls It a ‘Bucket List Item’
Roman Reigns has one less to-do task on his bucket list, as he’s scored the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine. Reigns noted that he will be on the cover of the April 2020 issue of the magazine, which you can see below. Reigns is also apparently featured in an article, “What If Roman Reigns Wrestled The Rock?”
Also below are some pics from the issue:
REAL hard work. REAL results. No gimmicks. Being on the cover of @muscle_fitness is a bucket list item for me. Now back to work!!! pic.twitter.com/e06gve99ub
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 13, 2020
Here we go. Some Pics of @WWERomanReigns
from the Muscle & Fitness April 2020 Issue. #romanreigns #romanempire #wwe #muscleandfitness
(Photographs by Erica Schultz) pic.twitter.com/7NTK6o8RWk
— theromanreignsempirecom | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@TheRREmpire_) March 13, 2020
