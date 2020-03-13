wrestling / News

Roman Reigns On Cover of Muscle & Fitness, Calls It a ‘Bucket List Item’

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has one less to-do task on his bucket list, as he’s scored the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine. Reigns noted that he will be on the cover of the April 2020 issue of the magazine, which you can see below. Reigns is also apparently featured in an article, “What If Roman Reigns Wrestled The Rock?”

Also below are some pics from the issue:

