Roman Reigns On the Crowd At WrestleMania Night Two: ‘They Missed Their Tribal Chief’
April 12, 2021
Roman Reigns was feeling the love from the fans inside Raymond James Stadium at night two of WrestleMania 37. Reigns posted to Twitter on Monday morning following his win in the main event last night over Edge and Daniel Bryan, writing of the crowd reactions:
“They missed their Tribal Chief. #WrestleMania #AcknowledgeMe”
WrestleMania 37 was the first WWE show to have a significant quantity of fans since the pandemic began. As announced last night, both nights sold out for 25,675 per night. Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship after pinning both Bryan and Edge.
They missed their Tribal Chief. #WrestleMania#AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/m6qjF9F1lQ
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 12, 2021
