Roman Reigns On His WWE SummerSlam Match With John Cena, Wanting To Mirror Ric Flair’s Legacy

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Roman Reigns discussed his WWE SummerSlam match with John Cena, wanting to mirror Ric Flair’s legacy with his WWE run, and much more. You can read Roman Reigns’ comments below.

Roman Reigns on his SummerSlam match with John Cena and what it means for his run as Universal Champion: “Obviously, if I don’t beat him, I lose the Universal Championship and throws a whole wrench in the gameplan of what we’re trying to do moving forward. And I think also, what’s special about this run I’m on and the stories I’ve told, is in just under a year now, I’ve made the Universal Championship the most important championship in WWE and the most important championship in sports entertainment. When you put as much equity and value as I have on that championship and really place it at the pinnacle of this industry and showcase the power that comes with it – if you’re a superstar who wants to perform in a wrestling ring on a WWE stage especially, you should be gunning for the Universal Championship. So for me, it’s tied into my character and the stories that I tell. If some act of God were to happen and I did lose, it would change the whole dynamic of what I’m doing.”

On fans making Infinity Gauntlet comparison to the gold glove he used last year and his respect for Ric Flair: “After I did it, I saw the obvious parallels and comparisons and it kind of made sense, but I just wanted to change it up. With the character, I said it before, everything that I touch turns into gold. That’s been my goal with this chapter of my career is to be able to lift everything up. I’ve done that, not only with just my opponents but anybody surrounding me with my storylines and within my narrative. That’s something that is extremely important to me. When my time is done, you’ll be able to really believe that I left this place better than I found it. I don’t think there are a lot of people that can say that. There are a lot of takers out there, but I’ve somehow found that fine line to take what I need but also give back a lot. There are not that many performers out there that can say that. I push for it and I have so much respect for him, but I think Ric Flair is one of the greatest ever to do that. That’s always my goal in that position that I’m in now is to keep that credibility and value, but also push everybody as high up as I can.”

