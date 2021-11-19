Roman Reigns On Possibly Doing More Hollywood Work, Wanting to Get More Experience

Roman Reigns recently discussed the possibility of doing more work in film and television. Reigns has done as bit of acting work with roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy, as well as voicing himself in the upcoming animated film Rumble.

Speaking with the Michael Kay Show, Reigns talked about wanting to get some more experience on that end and how it can benefit him. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the possibility of doing more stuff in Hollywood: “We will have to see. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe.

“But that is something I definitely want to dabble in and gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I have learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them. I‘ve just had to grab that ball and run with it. I like to think that along the way I have picked up so many skills. I’ve experienced so many things that are going to help me.”

On looking to his post-wrestling future: “At the end of the day, we know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life, you have to get to a point where you can transition. Where you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about being thrown in that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”