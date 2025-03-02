Roman Reigns Reflects On Stopping CM Punk From Entering WarGames Match

Roman Reigns’ stopping of CM Punk from entering WarGames at last year’s Survivor Series became a popular meme, and Reigns recently commented on the moment going viral. Punk was on Reigns’ team for the match as their coalition battled Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline, and at a point in the match Punk was set to go in but Reigns put his hand out to stop Punk from entering and told Sami Zayn to enter instead. Reigns appeared in a video for IGN where he rated some of the memes centered around him, including that particular moment.

“This is stupid, but this photo’s good and this moment was excellent,” Reigns said of the meme (per Fightful). “This has real meaning here. Punk can’t do s**t while I’m around.”

Punk secured a favor from Paul Heyman for being part of Reigns team, and has yet to cash that favor in.