Roman Reigns on Why Seth Rollins Is The Right Guy to Lead WWE, Rollins’ Twitter Feuds

– Roman Reigns spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing Seth Rollins’ rise to become the face of WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On Rollins becoming the face of WWE: “There is a lot to being the face of WWE. It’s not only about being in the ring. It’s about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You’ve got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I’m telling you now, my brother is legit.”

On Rollins’ match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam: “I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar. He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call.”

On Rollins’ Twitter spats with Will Ospreay and others: “Is he passionate? God, yes. Is he blunt? Of course, that’s why I love him. He doesn’t sugarcoat, he’s very honest, and he is passionate, and he was born for professional wrestling … Seth loves the WWE. That’s why some people misread some of the things he says or the ways he delivers it, but he does mean well. He’s a workhorse. Yeah, he’s a little live at the mouth sometimes, but he’s got a heart of gold, trust me. Whether he’s on Raw or SmackDown, the WWE is in good hands with him as champion.”