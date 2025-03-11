Roman Reigns Comments On WWE Raw Return At Madison Square Garden

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE at last night’s Raw and posted a message to social media reacting on his Madison Square Garden return. Reigns posted a photo of himself and Paul Heyman in front of the Madison Square Garden sign at the venue, as you can see below. He called the two of them “made men” on Twitter and wrote on Instagram:

“MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!!!! Acknowledge the Greatest box office attraction in WWE history and his Wiseman!”

Roman Reigns on Raw and took out both Seth Rollins and CM Punk to bring their cage match to a crashing halt.