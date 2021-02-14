Roman Reigns Reportedly Part of Original Elimination Chamber 2021 Plans

According to a new report, WWE’s plans for the Elimination Chamber matches at this month’s PPV originally had Roman Reigns competing in one. As reported, Friday’s Smackdown saw the announcement that Reigns would defend the Universal Championship against the winner of a #1 contender’s Chamber match on next weekend’s PPV. However, according to the WOR the original plans had Reigns defending his title in the Chamber much like Drew McIntyre is going to do.

According to the report, the match was changed to the current plan to add some variety to the show and not just have both Chamber matches booked in the same fashion. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan are all set for the Smackdown #1 contender’s Elimination Chamber match at the show, which airs live next Sunday on WWE Network as the last Network event before the service moves to Peacock.