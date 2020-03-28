wrestling / News

Roman Reigns Partners With Media Planet USA for Blood Health Campaign

March 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Roman Reigns announced that he’s partnering up with Media Planet USA for its Blood Health Campaign to raise awareness on people to be proactive with their blood health. Roman Reigns wrote the following on his Instagram account today:

“Proud to partner with @MediaplanetUSA on its recently published Blood Health campaign, which raises awareness of resources for people to maintain their blood health and take proactive steps to catch conditions early,” Reigns wrote on Instagram. “Keep healthy and go the extra step to get those blood labs. Read the interview at futureofpersonalhealth.com or find it in USA TODAY.”

