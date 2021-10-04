Roman Reigns Passes 400 Days As Universal Champion, Second-Longest Reign Ever

Roman Reigns has passed another milestone in his current run as the WWE Universal Champion, which is now over 400 days. Reigns first won the title at WWE Payback 2020, defeating then-champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He has since successfully defended it against Jey Uso, Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Cesaro and John Cena.

He currently has the second-longest reign with the title and his next defense will be against the man with the longest reign. Brock Lesnar held the title from April 2, 2017 to August August 19, 2018, which is 504 days. In a distant third is Kevin Owens, who held it for 188 days from August 29, 2016 to March 5, 2017.