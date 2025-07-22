Roman Reigns Confronts Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed On WWE Raw

Roman Reigns had words for Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Heyman and his group come down to the ring for the main event segment. Reigns cut them off in short order and Heyman tried to get Reigns to join them, noting they need a leadership figure with Seth Rollins being out of action.

Reigns said Heyman wasn’t a wise man anymore but a dumbass, and told an angry Breakker that Heyman would turn on him one day as well. Reigns proceeded to note that the people still acknowledge him and acknowledged that Heyman helped him win the title, but said the Bloodline helped him keep it. The team is family, he said, but Heyman sees them as another faction. Reigns castigated Heyman for betreaying the family for a best friend and said Heyman ruined the Bloodline.

Breakker then got the mic and said that Heyman won’t tun on him because he has value, while Reigns’ value is gone so he can leave. Reigns then threw the mic to Breakker and attacked him, laying him out before beating on Reed. Breakker speared Reigns and they went to beat him down but Jey Uso came in for the save.