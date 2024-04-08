wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman Embrace After WrestleMania 40 Loss
April 8, 2024
Roman Reigns saw his 1,316 day reign as WWE Universal Champion come to an end at WrestleMania 40 Night Two, losing to Cody Rhodes. Reigns originally won the Universal Title back on August 28th, 2020, and later won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.
After his loss, Reigns and Heyman embraced at the top of the stage before exiting to the back.
Video of the hug is below.
Roman & Heyman hugging wow. pic.twitter.com/xab729qZwc
— pastor matt 🧼 (@MonsieurMatt25) April 8, 2024
