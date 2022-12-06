wrestling / News
Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman in LA This Week, The Rock at WrestleMania 39 Stadium
December 6, 2022
– PWInsider reports that WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were both in Los Angeles yesterday. Coincidentally, The Rock was also in town yesterday to watch his wife sing the national anthem at the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game that was held at SoFi Stadium. The nature of Reigns and Heyman’s visit is currently unknown.
SoFi Stadium is the venue where WrestleMania 39 is being held in April 2023. The Rock shared the following clip of the event on his Instagram below:
