– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is scheduled for next week’s Monday Night Raw in Houston, Texas. WWE.com has now confirmed that Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman on WWE Raw this upcoming Monday.

Additionally, WWE confirmed more matches and segments next week, including rematches between Rusev vs. Sheamus and Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn. It looks like Zayn’s “out indefinitely” layoff ended quickly.

Also scheduled, CM Punk will discuss his upcoming World Heavyweight Title bout against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Next week’s WWE Raw is being held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Monday, July 21. The show will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roman Reigns will address Paul Heyman on WWE Raw

* CM Punk will discuss his SummerSlam World Heavyweight Title Match against Gunther

* Becky Lynch has a SummerSlam proposal for Lyra Valkyria

* No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The LWO vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The New Day

* Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

* Rusev vs. Sheamus